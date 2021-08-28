Cancel
Stearns County, MN

Heavy Winds and Hail as Storm Blows Through Central Minnesota [PHOTOS]

By Sarah Mueller
 7 days ago
UNDATED -- A line of severe storms moved through central Minnesota late Saturday morning and early afternoon. Beginning after 10:00 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Kandiyohi, Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, and Todd counties as a storm capable of producing ping pong ball sized hail and wind gusts 60 to 70 mph moved east-northeast across the state. Those alerts expired at 12:30 p.m.

Parts of the BWCA are Set to Reopen After Fires in Northern Minnesota

The wildfires in Northern Minnesota are still burning, crews are still working to try and contain those fires that were started by lightning a couple of weeks ago. The Boundry Waters Canoe Area had to close because of the fires, and has remained closed since August 21st. They had hoped to reopen sooner, but the wildfires have been very difficult to contain. Right now the plan is to reopen on September 4, this Saturday.

