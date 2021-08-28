Candyman (1992) vs. Candyman (2002)

Candyman is finally playing in theatres and it had a strong opening night at the box office, becoming the number one movie of the weekend. It also currently has an 84% critics score and a 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Folks involved with the film have been celebrating its success, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who took to Instagram to thank fans for seeing the movie. Teyonah Parris, who recently rose to fame playing Monica Rambeau on WandaVision, also celebrated Candyman's success on Instagram. Not only did the star share an adorable behind-the-scenes video with her co-star, Colman Domingo, but Parris also dedicated a post to the movie's director, Nia DaCosta. Soon, Parris and DaCotsa will be reunited for the highly-anticipated Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.