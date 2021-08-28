Superior National Forest - Greenwood Fire Update and Map for August 28, 2021

From the Superior National Forest - August 28, 2021. Yesterday: Crews and heavy fire equipment took advantage of cooler conditions, higher humidity, and light rain to improve firelines in the west and north parts of the Greenwood Fire. Preparation work for better containment lines continued in the northeast part of the fire. Fire size remained at 25,991 acres and is now 14% contained. The John Ek and Whelp Fires, in the BWCA Wilderness, remain at 1,563 acres and 50 acres with no containment.