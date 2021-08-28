Cancel
Connor Choate named the new 12th Man for Texas A&M football

By Brian Perroni
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep snapper Connor Choate began his college career at Memphis. But, it did not take him long to make his way to Texas A&M. And now, the junior has been named the new 12th Man by the Aggie football team. The official announcement was made late Saturday morning after head coach Jimbo Fisher had informed the team earlier in the day.

