Heavy Winds and Hail as Storm Blows Through Central Minnesota [PHOTOS]

St. Cloud and much of Central Minnesota is in a severe drought. St. Cloud currently allows for watering once a week on the same day your garbage is picked up. Mayor Dave Kleis says watering of new trees and yards are still allowed with city approval. He says an inch of rain today or tonight would help the drought situation but wouldn't solve it. Kleis says an inch of rain would likely delay an all out ban. He says they are taking direction from the Minnesota DNR.