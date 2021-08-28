Cancel
Stearns County, MN

Heavy Winds and Hail as Storm Blows Through Central Minnesota [PHOTOS]

By Sarah Mueller
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- A line of severe storms moved through central Minnesota late Saturday morning and early afternoon. Beginning after 10:00 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Kandiyohi, Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, and Todd counties as a storm capable of producing ping pong ball sized hail and wind gusts 60 to 70 mph moved east-northeast across the state. Those alerts expired at 12:30 p.m.

1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

#Central Minnesota#Tornado Warnings#Extreme Weather#Stearns Electric
Minnesota StatePosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Parts of the BWCA are Set to Reopen After Fires in Northern Minnesota

The wildfires in Northern Minnesota are still burning, crews are still working to try and contain those fires that were started by lightning a couple of weeks ago. The Boundry Waters Canoe Area had to close because of the fires, and has remained closed since August 21st. They had hoped to reopen sooner, but the wildfires have been very difficult to contain. Right now the plan is to reopen on September 4, this Saturday.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

33rd Street South Scheduled to Reopen in Mid-September

ST. CLOUD -- Families who live in parts of south St. Cloud are going to have a harder time getting their kids to Tech High School for a few weeks. The final phase of the 33rd Street South road construction project is not yet ready to open. Project Engineer Steve Ryynanen says it won't be open yet when the school year starts and there will be a detour for a few weeks yet...
Minnesota StatePosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Explore the Best Caves in Minnesota- There are a few

As a kid we would go on family vacations. One of which would be out to South Dakota- Black Hills, and all of that cool stuff. There is the Jewel Cave around that area (Custer), and it was super cool. Definitely worth the trip. But guess what- you don't have to travel all fthat far to check out some very cool caves with tours right here in Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Eyes on The Sky, Severe Weather Possible This Afternoon Into Tonight Across Central Minnesota

The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across Central Minnesota this afternoon and this evening. Showers are likely mainly after 5pm. Winds are expected to increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts are expected to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Kleis; Without Rain St. Cloud Isn’t Far From a Watering Ban

St. Cloud and much of Central Minnesota is in a severe drought. St. Cloud currently allows for watering once a week on the same day your garbage is picked up. Mayor Dave Kleis says watering of new trees and yards are still allowed with city approval. He says an inch of rain today or tonight would help the drought situation but wouldn't solve it. Kleis says an inch of rain would likely delay an all out ban. He says they are taking direction from the Minnesota DNR.
Mississippi StatePosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

[WATCH] Mississippi River’s Historically Low Levels Reveal World Beneath

If the summer of 2021 has been anything in Minnesota, it's been one of extreme heat and drought conditions. Over the past several months the unusual weather conditions have been the center of many local headlines, from "The Not-So-Mighty Mississippi River in St. Cloud [Photos]" to "Mississippi River Nearing Record Low in St. Cloud," "The Little Falls Dam is Totally Different Now Compared to July 2020" to "Sad Minnesota Tomato Spotted Crying Over Lack of Water [PHOTO]." We've seen -- and felt -- the effects of the lack of rain around us here in Central Minnesota.

