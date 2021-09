LORDE – “SOLAR POWER”. After five years of silence from the enigmatic Lorde, fans rejoiced at the release of her song “Solar Power.” And she brought the sun to summer in a yellow two-piece dress and a stripped down anthem to the season, blissfully and gracefully introducing us to her new era. Doing a complete 180 from Melodrama – an album defined by its heartbreak – “Solar Power” burst through the scene as a symbol of fun and healing. Peaches, bliss, aquamarine – she deliberately paints a summer scene bursting with color and flavor. And people on the internet picked up on it too. TikTok flooded with snippets of the song and people on Instagram used her lyrics as their captions. Fans picked up what Lorde put down. After two year of self-discovery and sacrifice, ’tis the season to embrace your new self and your youth. Have some fun under the sun with “Solar Power” by Lorde.