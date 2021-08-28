Cancel
College GameDay analysts tab several outsiders as key sleeper teams

By Tim Verghese about 7 hours
Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off the 2021 season on Saturday. As the college football season officially gets underway, the GameDay crew picked their sleeper teams that could be in contention for a potential Playoff bid at the end of the season.

Desmond Howard’s sleeper

Desmond Howard got the crew started, selecting Oregon as his sleeper team.

“I’m going with the Oregon Ducks,” Howard said. “Keep an eye on the Ducks they’re going to have a great defense. I’m telling you they’re going to show up and show out in Columbus”

The GameDay folks as a whole are high on Oregon in 2021, some even going as far as predicting the Ducks will defeat Ohio State in Week Two. Oregon projects to have one of the top defenses in the country led by defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, linebackers Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe and safety Verone McKinley III. Offensively, Anthony Brown is the starter and brings a lot of experience from his three years at Boston College. The Ducks return the majority of their offensive production at wide receiver and running back.

David Pollack’s sleeper

David Pollack selected another Pac-12 team, Utah, as his sleeper team for the season.

Pollack cited Utah’s transfer additions like quarterback Charlie Brewer and running back additions Chris Curry and TJ Pledger as a reason Utah is his sleeper pick. He also cited the Utes’ physical brand of football.

Utah’s defense will be led by a veteran front, star linebacker Devin Lloyd, freshman cornerback Clark Phillips III, who projects to be a difference maker in the secondary and Washington transfer Brandon McKinney at safety.

Transfer additions Brewer, Curry and Pledger will be crucial to the Utes’s offensive efforts. Wide receiver transfer addition Theo Howard also projects to play a key role this season.

Lee Corso’s sleeper

Lee Corso made his return to College Gameday in person and picked USC as his sleeper for the 2021 season.

“SC was 5-1 last year and this year they return 16 starters and they’re loaded,” Corso said. “I’m telling you, Fight On!”

USC’s only loss of the 2020 season came in the PAc-12 championship to Oregon. The Trojans not only return a lot of experience, but also added to their roster in the offseason. Wide receivers Tahj Washington, Joseph Manjack and Michael Jackson III are three offseason additions that could play a role for the Trojans offense this season.

The Trojans strengthened their running back, landing Keontay Ingram from Texas and Darwin Barlow from TCU via the transfer portal.

Defensively, Korey Foreman is the biggest addition to the USC front. Foreman is one of USC’s biggest recruiting lands in recent history. The five-star will provide the Trojans with impactful depth and could emerge as one of the top pass rushers in the conference.

Kirk Herbstreit’s sleeper

Herbstreit went in a different direction from the Pac-12 heavy selections by his College Gameday peers, picking Notre Dame as his sleeper.

“Notre Dame is a sleeper for me to get into the top four,” Herbstreit said. “People love Notre Dame they’re never a sleeper, but for me to get into the top four they are.”

The Fighting Irish lost defensive coordinator Clark Lea and 2020 Butkus Award winner Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah defensively. They do return star safety Kyle Hamilton and replaced Lea with former Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, who Brian Kelly teased could be Notre Dame’s next head coach.

