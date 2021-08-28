Cancel
Military

'Two 'high-profile ISIS targets' killed in US airstrike'

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC [US], August 28 (ANI): Pentagon on Saturday informed that two "high-profile ISIS targets" were killed during an airstrike in Afghanistan on Friday. "I can confirm, as more information has come in, that two high-profile ISIS targets were killed, and one was wounded. And we know of zero civilian casualties," said US Maj Gen Hank Taylor, deputy director of the Joint Staff For Regional Operations.

