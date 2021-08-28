SAR HONORS NEW INDUCTEES AND DONORS AT FUNDRAISER FOR NEW MUSEUM
Louisville Fundraiser reunites Hamilton descendant with Hamilton love letter. Louisville, KY -On August 28, 2021, several new members were inducted at a fundraiser held at the Sons of the American Revolution's (SAR) national headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. The SAR is in the process of constructing a new state of the art museum. Donors who have played a major role in this ongoing process were honored and thanked for their generosity.www.atlantanews.net
