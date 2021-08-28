Report Card: Grading the Steelers preseason finale loss to the Carolina Panthers

We have made it to the end of the preseason, and the Steelers were the losers in their clash with the Carolina Panthers pushing their preseason record to 3-1 matching their 2019 preseason record in which they also dropped the finale to Carolina. It was a messy game that saw the Steelers struggle from whistle to whistler. If there was any silver lining to this game it was that Carolina mostly played their starters and top backups while the Steelers only played the bottom guys on the roster. It was good to get a game like this out of their system, and to begin prep for the regular season.