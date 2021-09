The Notre Dame football team takes on Florida State in a game they should win Sunday night, but they are not to be taken lightly. It all started on Friday night, as the UNC Tar Heels, the No. 10-ranked team in the country, went to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. One of the better teams on the Notre Dame football schedule this season, that was a game the Tar Heels should have dominated, especially with one of the more highly-touted quarterbacks in the country under center.