US-based financial services company Robinhood Markets has announced working on a new feature that lets users receive their paychecks via direct deposit. The paychecks could be received up to two days early, stepping up competition with companies like PayPal Holdings and Wealthfront, according to American Banker. Work on the new service was discovered inside of a beta version of an upcoming update to the company’s iPhone app. The option is dubbed Early Direct Deposit and will be available within Robinhood’s existing direct-deposit feature. The code also indicates that the service won’t have fees.