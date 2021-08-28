'I want him home': Two Eliot moms with Marine sons in Afghanistan filled with pride, worry
ELIOT, Maine — These are highly tense times for parents of service members deployed in Afghanistan, including Eliot mothers Jennifer Penney and Becky Owens. Flags across the nation flew half-staff after at least 13 U.S. service members were killed and many more people were injured in Afghanistan. The casualties followed the Aug. 26 attack at the Abbey gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.www.seacoastonline.com
