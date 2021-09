By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Aug. 23. The Patriots have one preseason game remaining. The real season begins in less than three weeks. And Stephon Gilmore is still not a participant in training camp. The absence of the 30-year-old cornerback all spring and summer long has been related to his dissatisfaction with his current contract, and his corresponding desire for a better salary in 2021. Yet if you listened to Bill Belichick on Monday morning, you’d get the impression that Gilmore’s absence is due solely to his recovery from quadriceps surgery. “Yeah, well I know that Steph’s been working extremely hard....