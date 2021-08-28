Kozora: Four Players The Steelers Could Trade Away (And Where They Could Go)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have an obvious hole in their organization. Not on the roster but in their draft chest. Thanks to the trades that brought in LB Avery Williamson, LB Joe Schobert, and DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, the Steelers currently don’t have a 2022 4th, 5th, or 6th round pick. Granted, they are expected to receive comp picks next year, at least a 3rd and 5th and possibly something else depending on what happens with the Joe Haeg/Mike Hilton calculations.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0