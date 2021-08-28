Daily Delivery: It looks as if BYU is getting strong consideration as a Big 12 addition

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 athletics directors, at least the eight from the schools planning to stick around, met this week and came to the conclusion they like each other. At least that is what the bland statement from commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. As Fitz explains, there was nothing wrong with the statement but fans would like a bit more reassurance than a carefully worded statement that says little to nothing. It read: “Following two days of consultation with the athletics directors of the continuing members of the Big 12 Conference. The eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation’s premier athletic conferences, and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league. Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the Conference.”