UC Davis Study Finds Dams Are Ineffective for Cold-Water Conservation for Salmon and Trout

San Andreas, CA…As California is currently faced with a historic drought, Calaveras Conserves is encouraging all Calaveras County residents to use water wisely to maximize supplies and protect our water reserves in the event of yet another dry winter. Although no mandatory state conservation measures have been imposed, state officials are calling on all Californians to voluntarily reduce water consumption by 15 percent compared to 2020 levels. Multiple Calaveras Conserves partnering agencies including Union Public Utility District, Calaveras County Water District, Blue Lake Springs Municipal Water Company and Utica Water and Power Authority have adopted voluntary water conservation responses. The Calaveras Conserves webpage has the most up to date summary of how each partnering water agency in the County is responding to water shortages based on the water supply conditions within their service area.