Buckhannon, WV

From the City of Buckhannon: Lewis-Sines sworn in as newest council member

By News Release
mybuckhannon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON — Shelia Lewis-Sines was sworn in as the newest member of the Buckhannon City Council today at 10:00 a.m., in Council Chambers. Mayor Skinner and City Recorder Randy Sanders both welcomed the Council Member appointee, along with her husband Ray Sines and several of her friends and supporters who were on hand to witness the ceremony. In his opening remarks, Mayor Skinner wished Mrs. Sines the very best as she assumed the role after being selected to fill a City Council vacancy at the regular Buckhannon City Council meeting this past Thursday, August 19th.

