Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

West Ham twice throws away lead to draw 2-2 with Palace

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher scored both times as Crystal Palace twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with West Ham in the Premier League. They were the first points West Ham has dropped this season after winning both of its opening games. Patrick Vieira’s Palace remains winless on two points. Pablo Fornals exchanged passes with Michail Antonio before slotting in the opener in the 39th minute. Gallagher leveled in the 58th. After Antonio restored West Ham’s lead Gallagher leveled inside two minutes.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Fornals
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#The Premier League#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueDerrick

Record-breaker Antonio leads West Ham to 2nd straight win

LONDON (AP) — Michail Antonio’s record goal for West Ham was sealed with a kiss. The fun-loving striker became the London club’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League era, moving onto 49 goals by netting twice in a 4-1 win over 10-man Leicester at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Carabao Cup third round draw: Manchester United host West Ham

Manchester United will face West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup. This stage of the competition sees the teams involved in European competitions enter, so it’s a new experience for the Hammers, who usually enter in the second round. Man City will begin their defence of the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

West Ham and Crystal Palace offer different blueprints of similar Premier League ambition

West Ham against Crystal Palace might not, in the ordinary course of events, be a match that many looked upon as being reflective of the possibility and the optimism being in the Premier League can generate. The fixture’s status as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday largely reflects that: two established sides, but not - in the course of recent top-flight history, let’s say - exciting, silverware-challenging, likely-to-upset-the-status-quo clubs, playing each other without a ‘big six’ outfit in sight.Except, this year, both these clubs bear watching more than most. Both these clubs serve as blueprints for others, at different ends of...
UEFA90min.com

Who West Ham could draw in the Europa League group stage

West Ham's maiden adventure into the Europa League group stage is upon us, with the all-important draw to be made on Friday morning (11:00 BST). The 32 teams that have qualified for the group stage have been split into four pots of eight and one from each pot will go into each of the eight groups A-H. Pot one is made up of seeded clubs, and the other three pots are determined by UEFA’s club coefficient rankings.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Conor Gallagher nets first Palace goals under Patrick Vieira in draw at West Ham

A second-half brace from Conor Gallagher saw Crystal Palace open their goalscoring account for the season as they battled to a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham.The Eagles remain winless under new boss Patrick Vieira but this was a step in the right direction as they twice came from behind to earn a point at the London Stadium.West Ham went into the game in fine form as manager David Moyes named an unchanged side for the third game in a row, seemingly justified in his selection when both Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio had put the hosts ahead.Another fine...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace in Sassuolo contact for Boga

Premier League clubs are queuing for Sassuolo wing-back Jeremie Boga. The former Chelsea trainee's future with Sassuolo is in doubt as he seeks a bigger stage. A return to England has been mooted and Foot Mercato says West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace are all in contact. Boga is expected...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Manchester City add to Arsenal woes while Crystal Palace peg back West Ham

Manchester City thrashed 10-man Arsenal 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium to pile on the misery for under-fire Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.Pep Guardiola’s champions never looked back after taking a 2-0 lead inside the opening 12 minutes of a one-sided Premier League encounter with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.The Gunners then capitulated after Granit Xhaka’s straight red card in the 35th minute for his two-footed lunge on Joao Cancelo, with Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and Torres’ second completing the rout.PEP 💬 We found a goal without deserving it. After 2-0 and send off the game was different. Lovely day and amazing...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Opposition Analysis: West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

West Ham sit top of the league going to Saturday’s fixtures for the first time in 15 years - The Hammers have had a storming start to their Premier League campaign. The Irons won an inspired comeback at Newcastle after trailing twice they won 4-2 in an entertaining match. They then beat UEFA Europa League opposition, in the form of Leicester City. It was a resounding West Ham win, 4-1 on the night albeit against ten men. This leaves West Ham top and full of confidence as the outright top scorers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy