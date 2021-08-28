West Ham twice throws away lead to draw 2-2 with Palace

West Ham against Crystal Palace might not, in the ordinary course of events, be a match that many looked upon as being reflective of the possibility and the optimism being in the Premier League can generate. The fixture’s status as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday largely reflects that: two established sides, but not - in the course of recent top-flight history, let’s say - exciting, silverware-challenging, likely-to-upset-the-status-quo clubs, playing each other without a ‘big six’ outfit in sight.Except, this year, both these clubs bear watching more than most. Both these clubs serve as blueprints for others, at different ends of...