NFL

Jeremy Chinn arrives in Julius Peppers jersey

batonrougenews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE - Jeremy Chinn went one from shortest to tallest. One week after honoring Charlotte Hornets great, and one of the NBA's shortest All-Stars, Muggsy Bogues, Chinn has shifted to one of North Carolina's most imposing figures, both in legacy and stature. Julius Peppers. Chinn wore Peppers jersey to the...

www.batonrougenews.net

Comments / 0

North Carolina State
Muggsy Bogues
#Nba#Ncaa Final Four
Charlotte Hornets
Comments / 0

