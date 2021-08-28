Jeremy Chinn arrives in Julius Peppers jersey

Jeremy Maclin left the NFL battered and broken at age 30, after eight years in the league. When the Baltimore Ravens released him in March 2018, one leg had a nagging, shooting pain that he just couldn’t shake. A former Pro Bowl receiver, Maclin had wanted to continue playing, but his body wouldn’t cooperate. “I didn’t get to leave the game on my own terms,” Maclin says. “There was a little period where I was lost.” To find himself again, the Kirkwood native returned home with his growing young family and volunteered on the coaching staff at Kirkwood High School, which he once attended. After two years of working with the Pioneers’ offense, Maclin was named head coach in February. If playing is about production, then coaching is about impact and influence—and Maclin is eager to give back to the town and the game that gave him so much.