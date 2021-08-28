Cancel
Cobras pull away in season opener

By Rob Gantt, rgantt@ourgazette.com
The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cane Bay Cobras weren’t at full strength but were plenty powerful enough to pull away in their season-opening football game on Friday. Cobras running back Jaylen Boudreaux rushed for 105 yards and quarterback Jayvion Johnson accounted for four touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over visiting Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Boudreaux scored once on the ground – a 58-yarder in the fourth quarter - and also hauled in a 54-yard scoring toss from Johnson. Johnson ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for two more, finishing with 80 total yards.

