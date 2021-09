The Vegas Golden Knights have named Tim Speltz to the position of general manager of the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights. “We are very excited to have Tim join our organization. I’ve known him for a very long time, dating back to our days in the Western Hockey League, and he has an outstanding hockey mind.” said Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon. “As our organization has developed, we believe that it is important to our staff, players and fans to have a dedicated manager who will be involved in the day-to-day business of the Silver Knights. Tim will do an incredible job leading our efforts in Henderson.”