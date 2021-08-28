EP-312 Manny Valdes of Cruz Blanca

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEvery once in awhile I like to have someone on the podcast who I’ve been talking to or working with for awhile. It’s not always easy to know when the right time is — I have to keep my eagerness in check. Often for a long time. Whether it’s the state of their business, or a major transition, or as market factors shift around it — I try to look for a sweet spot where the guest has learned enough about who they are and what business they’re in, but also started to develop their own vision for what the future might hold. It’s a moment where I see them sort of settle in to a groove. And the challenge is to get them to reflect on what that settling in moment is all about.

