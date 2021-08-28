Lake County canine officer captures stabbing suspect

A Lake County sheriff's canine officer on Friday subdued a man who police said had stabbed a woman at a home in an unincorporated area near Grayslake. On Aug. 21, sheriff's deputies responded to call of aggravated domestic battery on the 33600 block of North Evergreen Drive. They found Mark Mortensen, 42, who lives at the home, had stabbed a woman with whom he was in a relationship. Mortensen fled and deputies were unable to find him, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.