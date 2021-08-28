Cancel
Lake County, IL

Lake County canine officer captures stabbing suspect

By Dave Oberhelman
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lake County sheriff's canine officer on Friday subdued a man who police said had stabbed a woman at a home in an unincorporated area near Grayslake. On Aug. 21, sheriff's deputies responded to call of aggravated domestic battery on the 33600 block of North Evergreen Drive. They found Mark Mortensen, 42, who lives at the home, had stabbed a woman with whom he was in a relationship. Mortensen fled and deputies were unable to find him, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

www.dailyherald.com

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

