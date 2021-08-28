Cancel
Stearns County, MN

Heavy Winds and Hail as Storm Blows Through Central Minnesota [PHOTOS]

By Sarah Mueller
 7 days ago
UNDATED -- A line of severe storms moved through central Minnesota late Saturday morning and early afternoon. Beginning after 10:00 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Kandiyohi, Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, and Todd counties as a storm capable of producing ping pong ball sized hail and wind gusts 60 to 70 mph moved east-northeast across the state. Those alerts expired at 12:30 p.m.

St. Cloud, MN
Minnesota StatePosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Parts of the BWCA are Set to Reopen After Fires in Northern Minnesota

The wildfires in Northern Minnesota are still burning, crews are still working to try and contain those fires that were started by lightning a couple of weeks ago. The Boundry Waters Canoe Area had to close because of the fires, and has remained closed since August 21st. They had hoped to reopen sooner, but the wildfires have been very difficult to contain. Right now the plan is to reopen on September 4, this Saturday.
Minnesota StatePosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Hunters: Why Are Shotgun Shells So Hard to Find This Year?

Early season goose and teal hunting opens Saturday in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says ammunition supplies are still a problem for hunters. Schmitt suggests to hunters that if they see the shells they plan on using for this fall which includes deer hunting to grab those. Schmitt says most locations selling ammunition have a shortage so if you find what you'd be using to not hesitate to buy them because he anticipates the shortage to last quite awhile longer.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

33rd Street South Scheduled to Reopen in Mid-September

ST. CLOUD -- Families who live in parts of south St. Cloud are going to have a harder time getting their kids to Tech High School for a few weeks. The final phase of the 33rd Street South road construction project is not yet ready to open. Project Engineer Steve Ryynanen says it won't be open yet when the school year starts and there will be a detour for a few weeks yet...

