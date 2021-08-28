Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Here are the names of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan attack

By Andrea Scott
Army Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Thursday attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul, Afghanistan, killed 13 U.S. service members supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier were “killed as the result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations,” according to a Saturday press release from the Department of Defense, which released the names of the U.S. troops.

www.armytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marine Corps#Marines#Navy#The Department Of Defense#American#Coppolasaid#The Boston Globe#Facebook#Combat Logistics Regiment#School Of Infantry#2nd Battalion#Marine Regiment#1st Marine Division#The U S Embassy#Afghans#Staff Sgt#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryVoice of America

Widow of US Soldier Slain in Afghanistan Speaks Out

Army Specialist Christopher Horton was a sniper who was killed in ambush in eastern Afghanistan on September 9, 2011. He was 26 years old. His widow, Jane Horton, is an advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind, known as Gold Star families. She's also worked as a senior adviser to the Afghan ambassador and the U.S. secretary of defense. She took VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb inside her own visits to Afghanistan, her husband's legacy of service and sacrifice and what the drawdown means to her.
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MilitaryNew York Post

Marine fired for slamming military over Afghan exit issues warning to superiors

The maverick Marine fired after he released a now-viral video slamming the US military for botching the exit from Kabul, issued a clear threat to his aging superiors Saturday. “The baby boomer’s turn is over,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told The Post. “I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don’t get it, I’m bringing it.”
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Wyoming Marine Among 13 Killed in Afghanistan Bombing

Rylee McCollum, a Wyoming-born Marine, was one of the 13 U.S. service members who was killed in the suicide bombing at an Afghanistan airport in the country's capital of Kabul. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon confirmed the news in a tweet he put out early Friday afternoon. "I'm devastated to learn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy