TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Welcome to 9 Questions with…, an exclusive Spectrum Bay News 9 feature in which we get to know some of the Bay area’s movers and shakers a little better. It could be a politician, an artist, a first responder, a bartender—just about anyone, really. This week’s subject is veteran actor, comic and drag queen Matthew McGee, whose charismatic and caring presence is well-known to Bay area theater and nightclub audiences. Is there someone you’d like to answer 9 Questions? Let us know!