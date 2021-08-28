Cancel
Mets Activate Tomas Nido From IL; Noah Syndergaard To Make 2nd Rehab Appearance On Sunday

By Pat Ragazzo
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets activated catcher Tomas Nido from the injured list ahead of Friday night's matchup with the Washington Nationals. In order to make room for Nido, the Mets have optioned catcher Chance Sisco to Triple-A. Nido landed on the IL with a left thumb sprain on August 16. And unfortunately,...

