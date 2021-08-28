Five things to watch for at Lime Rock Historic Festival 39

Now in its 39th edition, the Historic Festival and Sunday Concours in the Park promises to be one of the best yet. As usual at Lime Rock Park, racing takes place on Friday, Saturday and Monday, September 3, 4 and 6. Sunday’s Concours in the Park and Gathering of the Marques makes the Historic Festival unique in that one event combines both racing and a concours. The Gathering of the Marques itself is unique in that any car fitting into one of 27 eclectic categories can join in Sunday’s celebrations. Race Director Skip Barber tells us five things to watch for at this year’s event.