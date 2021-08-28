Cancel
Huntington, WV

Woman charged with kidnapping after taking child, throwing him into river

By COURTNEY HESSLER chessler@hdmediallc.com
Herald-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — A woman is facing kidnapping charges after police accused her of taking a 5-year-old boy from his family and tossing him into the Ohio River. Kimberly Dawn Maxwell, 41, was booked at Western Regional Jail at 2 a.m. Saturday after being charged by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department with kidnapping, malicious assault and child neglect creating the risk of death or injury. A bond was not listed as of Saturday evening.

Huntington, WV
Cabell County, WV
Huntington, WV
