Woman charged with kidnapping after taking child, throwing him into river

HUNTINGTON — A woman is facing kidnapping charges after police accused her of taking a 5-year-old boy from his family and tossing him into the Ohio River. Kimberly Dawn Maxwell, 41, was booked at Western Regional Jail at 2 a.m. Saturday after being charged by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department with kidnapping, malicious assault and child neglect creating the risk of death or injury. A bond was not listed as of Saturday evening.