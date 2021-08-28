Cancel
Iowa State

StormTeam 3: Rainfall Continues To Impact North Iowa

By Meteorologist Ryan Knapp
KIMT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple days of steady rainfall have continued across North Iowa leading to flash flooding in many Iowa communities. Starting on Thursday, portions of North Iowa have seen over a foot of rainfall from continued showers that have sat over the same locations. Rainfall reports are quickly matching the estimated radar totals seen over the past few days. Forecast predictions estimated to see higher accumulation in some locations. These values are now being exceeded in some spots.

