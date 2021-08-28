StormTeam 3: Rainfall Continues To Impact North Iowa
Multiple days of steady rainfall have continued across North Iowa leading to flash flooding in many Iowa communities. Starting on Thursday, portions of North Iowa have seen over a foot of rainfall from continued showers that have sat over the same locations. Rainfall reports are quickly matching the estimated radar totals seen over the past few days. Forecast predictions estimated to see higher accumulation in some locations. These values are now being exceeded in some spots.www.kimt.com
