Stearns County, MN

Heavy Winds and Hail as Storm Blows Through Central Minnesota [PHOTOS]

By Sarah Mueller
 7 days ago
UNDATED -- A line of severe storms moved through central Minnesota late Saturday morning and early afternoon. Beginning after 10:00 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Kandiyohi, Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, and Todd counties as a storm capable of producing ping pong ball sized hail and wind gusts 60 to 70 mph moved east-northeast across the state. Those alerts expired at 12:30 p.m.

