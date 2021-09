On this episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW, Aaron and Josh return to share their takeaways from the Dolphins big 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021 Preseason Week 2. They discuss Tua’s solid performance, the offensive line’s improvement, Sam Eguavoen & Nik Needham dominating, which WRs are likely to make the 53-man roster, whether Jakeem Grant is in the Dolphins’ plans, and how the Dolphins’ workman-like defense continues to get the job done. All this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!