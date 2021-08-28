Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kit Harington: 'I'm a happy, content, sober man'

Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKit Harington is a "very happy, content, sober man" after welcoming his first child with wife Rose Leslie.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Rose Leslie
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare picture with their daughters

Rare appearance with their children Sunday and Faith. Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Jason Momoa Reveals His Hygiene Routine

Hollywood — and the Internet — is up in arms as the list of celebs who don't shower daily keeps growing. It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed their bathing routine... or lack thereof. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis proclaimed (via E!), adding, "I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for Kucher, he boasted, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Kunis went on to justify (via People) that she "didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," and noted that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." Kutcher continued, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Kristen Bell, for one, agreed, telling The View that when it comes to washing her kids, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink" because "that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jason Momoa’s Net Worth?

Jason Momoa has had a phenomenal couple of years. And seeing as he’s come a long way to achieve these last few years, the road has become a testament to his range, with the variety of often rough and masculine roles he’s played on screen. It’s amazing to imagine that it’s already been over 20 years since his acting debut as Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii–a 1999 spinoff of the original with David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson–and he’s still a much sought after action star. His role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones is still seen as one of the most important characters of the HBO series. If it weren’t for Drogo, Khaleesi wouldn’t have had an army to accompany her to Westeros, a pivotal point in the series. Also, his biggest role as The DC Universe’s Arthur Curry, aka The Aquaman, has only skyrocketed his career to astronomical heights. His latest movie, Sweet Girl, is streaming on Netflix and is currently enjoying success as one of the Top 10 List of Movies To Watch. With the Aquaman sequel just over the horizon, Jason Momoa’s net worth has more than likely Increased since his Game of Thrones days. But exactly how much money has he made?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Hilariously Reveals The Former Project His Family Does Not Speak Of At Home

There are certain roles some actors would rather forget, while also preventing their children from watching, and it usually boils down to feelings of embarrassment. Even someone as celebrated and generally badass as Jason Momoa wrestles with that kind of past career choice. What makes it even harder is that Momoa’s children are huge fans of his work, understandably, so he must navigate what they can and can’t see. Despite his success in recent years with Game of Thrones, Aquaman and the current streaming drama See, there’s one project from his earliest acting days that his family doesn’t speak about at home.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shares health update following horror injury

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has shared an uplifting health update following her nasty fall back in July, which caused her to break her right ankle. Just two months on from the horrific accident, the actress - who is has been playing Captain Olivia Benson on the NBC drama for more than 20 years - has revealed that she is able to walk again without the use of crutches.
Family Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘I’m lucky to be their mom’

Reese Witherspoon loves being a mom. What, like it’s hard?. The 45-year-old mother of three shared a new photo of herself and her two oldest kids, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, to do some humble bragging about their relationship. “Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom,” the Draper James founder captioned...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Has A Pretty Funny Take When His Sweet Girl Co-Star Admits She Hasn't Seen Game Of Thrones

It would be fair at this point to call Jason Momoa an action star. He is, of course, known for playing Aquaman on the big screen, but he's also been in a number of television shows in the past decade plus of his career which see him fighting, grunting, leading armies and / or trying to survive ridiculously difficult situations. One of these includes the show which made the actor famous, HBO's mega hit Game of Thrones, where he was seen as Khal Drogo for only 10 episodes. Even though the role made Momoa a huge star, he had a pretty funny take when his Sweet Girl co-star, Isabela Merced, noted that she'd never seen GOT.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...

Comments / 0

Community Policy