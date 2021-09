Poetic Flare is set to step up in trip for next week's Irish Champion Stakes after trainer Jim Bolger decided against a clash with Baaeed in France on Sunday. The duo had been in line to face off in the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp, with Poetic Flare bringing Group One victories to the table having landed both the 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes this term, while Baaeed is a rising star and unbeaten in four starts so far.