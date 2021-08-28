Editorial: Price of pandemic recklessness is about to go up.
In the nearly 18 months since the pandemic broke out, insurance companies have mostly waived copayments and deductibles for people infected with the coronavirus. That’s starting to change. A new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that most U.S. health insurance plans are no longer waiving copays. The cost of getting infected is about to go up, which means the incentive for getting vaccinated and wearing a mask also is about to go up.www.stltoday.com
