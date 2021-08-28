Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Editorial: Price of pandemic recklessness is about to go up.

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the nearly 18 months since the pandemic broke out, insurance companies have mostly waived copayments and deductibles for people infected with the coronavirus. That’s starting to change. A new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that most U.S. health insurance plans are no longer waiving copays. The cost of getting infected is about to go up, which means the incentive for getting vaccinated and wearing a mask also is about to go up.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Senate#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Trafficsmallbiztrends.com

Gas Prices May Be Coming Down as COVID Cases Go Up

Concerns over demand have caused oil and gasoline futures prices to plummet, with Florida gas prices already down by 3 cents and set to drop even lower. The price decrease will continue unless futures prices recover from the recent sharp declines, with Florida gas prices now averaging $2.98 per gallon. It is not looking good though as wholesale gasoline prices are currently at their lowest point since April, when they were at $2.80 per gallon.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

COVID contributes to bump in insurance rates on Maryland health exchange

State regulators say the cost will rise in the coming year for many Marylanders who buy their own health insurance, largely a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The rates approved Friday are only for those who buy plans through the state’s health exchange or directly from a carrier under the program created by the Affordable Care Act. Most buying this coverage, known as Obamacare, do ...
PharmaceuticalsDallas News

The price of going unvaccinated is rising. Will that persuade more people to get the jab?

If the health risks of COVID-19 aren’t enough to drive more people to get vaccinated, what about the cost of treatment — or even health insurance?. In June and July, the estimated costs for treating unvaccinated patients hospitalized for COVID were at least $2.3 billion, according to a recent report by researchers at the Kaiser Family Foundation. In Texas, the total probably surpassed $280 million, although researchers acknowledge the actual burden was probably higher in the state and country.
Public HealthAlbert Lea Tribune

Editorial Roundup: COVID-19: Politics and pandemic don’t mix

A reflective Gov. Tim Walz recently observed an uncomfortable truth: messy democracy may not be the best defense against a pandemic. In a wide-ranging interview with the Star Tribune, Walz said the partisan politics surrounding his management of the COVID crisis through emergency orders was extreme and may now be even more so.
Public Healthlc.org

Health Care Workers Stand Their Ground

Liberty Counsel has received thousands upon thousands of requests from health care workers requesting help with their religious exemption requests who have been told if they don’t receive the COVID shot, they will be taken off their rotation, work schedule or be fired. Sometimes health care workers are not even...
Public Healthwrangellsentinel.com

Editorial

Discussions and medical decisions about the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 should be based on facts, not scientifically untested and unproven rumors spread on social media. And certainly not on irresponsible health care advice prescribed by an elected official who seems to think a drug that kills worms in horses and cows might also destroy the coronavirus in people.
Albany, ORDemocrat-Herald

Editorial: As pandemic worsens, Brown must take decisive action

No one wants to go backwards in terms of COVID-19 restrictions, such as capacity limitations, school closures and more. We’ve already experienced that and it was disruptive to the economy, to the well-being of families, for students’ learning outcomes and more. But doing nothing and taking a hands-off approach to...
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Public Healthmainepublic.org

Mills Delays Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers By A Month

Health care workers in Maine will now have until Oct. 29 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The previous vaccine deadline was Oct. 1, but the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday that it would begin enforcing the mandate four weeks later in order to give workers more time to get their shots.
Augusta, MEwabi.tv

Governor Mills extends vaccination deadline for health care workers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Healthcare workers will now have until October 29th to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Governor Mills announced the nearly one-month extension Thursday. The original deadline for the mandate was October 1st. CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew say healthcare workers should still...

Comments / 0

Community Policy