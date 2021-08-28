Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. They discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the U.S.-India partnership.www.state.gov
