Secretary Blinken’s Call with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. They discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the U.S.-India partnership.

