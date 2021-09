Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is about to tie the knot once again on Thursday, but not all of his family members will see him say "I do." In an exclusive interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, the 68-year-old reality star and his fiancée, Francie Frane, explain why they did not invite Dog's daughter, 22-year-old Bonnie Chapman, to their nuptials. Dog also addresses Bonnie's allegations that he's racist, homophobic and cheated on Beth Chapman, his late wife and Bonnie's mother.