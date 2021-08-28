Cancel
Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Compares Ferran Torres to Jamie Vardy Following Brace Against Arsenal

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
 7 days ago

The Sky Blues sealed a stylish win over Mikel Arteta's side in the Premier League in front of a buoyant crowd at the Etihad Stadium, which makes it nine league wins in a row against the Gunners.

Ferran Torres produced a Man of the Match performance against the north Londoners, as he found the net twice being positioned down the middle and by doing so, staked another claim to be considered as City's best option up top.

The 21 year-old joined from Valencia last year in a reported €23 million move, with the Spain international penning a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Primarily a winger, Torres made his 40th appearances for the Sky Blues against Arsenal, as he scored twice and set up another during his side's third consecutive 5-0 home victory in the Premier League.

City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the 21 year-old, as he even compared him to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

"Now, in this position, he (Torres) make movements like the best strikers in behind, like Jamie Vardy. He is a good finisher, he is so young. Man City made an incredible job buying him," said the Catalan boss, as quoted by Simon Stone of BBC.

When he joined in August 2020, City handed the 21 year-old the famous number 21 shirt, worn previously by club legend David Silva, who was one of two former players whose statues were unveiled by the club outside the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Torres scored thirteen goals in 36 appearances across all competitions during his side's title-winning season last year, memorably scoring a hat-trick in City's 4-3 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park in May.

