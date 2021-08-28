Cancel
“A passenger” – Graeme Souness has raised doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo joining Man United

By Pearse Corcoran
punditarena.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The top teams don’t have any passengers and if you’re taking Ronaldo at this time, he ain’t going to give you the hard yards.’. Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has cast doubt over the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese international prepares to finalise his return to former club Manchester United.

punditarena.com

Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Man United release statement on Edinson Cavani

Man United release statement on Edinson Cavani. Manchester United have released a statement to confirm that Edinson Cavani will not be taking part in Urguguay’s World Cup qualifiers in September. Premier League clubs unanimously decided last week not to release players to countries who were due to play in the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Souness: Ronaldo tranforms Man Utd into title contenders

Graeme Souness says Manchester United are title contenders after their signing of Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo passed a United medical on Sunday in Lisbon. "I see him making the difference for them," Souness, Liverpool's former European Cup-winning captain, told Sky Sports ahead of United's win at Wolves. "I think...
UEFASportsGrid

Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Joins Manchester United In Return To Former Club

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially accepted a contract proposal to join Manchester United on a permanent move away from the Italian club, per Fabrizio Romano. https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1431282505311739907. The 36-year-old will return to his former club pending an upcoming medical as United will pay €15m plus €8m in add-ons to Juventus...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Graeme Souness insists Cristiano Ronaldo DOES make Manchester United title challengers because 'he's on another planet' and will help improve their star players who 'already think they're the real deal'

Graeme Souness believes the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United's attacking armoury makes them title contenders. Ronaldo sensationally returned to the Red Devils on Friday night despite murmurings earlier in the day that he was set to move to arch-rivals Manchester City. The 36-year-old isn't ready to face Wolves...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Souness dismisses Man Utd signing Ronaldo

Liverpool great Graeme Souness has dismissed Manchester United's swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus striker is in the process of signing for United this weekend. Souness told talkSPORT: “Every successful team has players where everyone is working to get the ball back. “The top teams don't have any passengers and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘no intention’ of staying at Juventus as Man City close in

Juventus coach Max Allegri has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has “no intention” of staying at the club, with Manchester City closing in on a deal for the forward.The Independent reported on Thursday that the Portugal captain has agreed personal terms with Man City, rivals of Ronaldo’s former club Manchester United.The 36-year-old has already spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role at the Premier League club, and Ronaldo will be paid over £250,000 a week if the move goes through.“Yesterday, Cristiano told me he has no intention of playing for Juventus anymore,” Allegri said in a news conference on Friday, ahead of his team’s Serie A meeting with Empoli on Saturday.“For this reason, he won’t be selected tomorrow,” Allegri continued.“Things change, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.“Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters, but as I said: We must move on.”More follows...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

What are the records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break after joining Manchester United?

The Portuguese talisman will be eyeing these records when he steps onto the Old Trafford pitch in September... Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United 12 years after he left for Real Madrid following his departure from Juventus. United made a bid to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford, where he starred between 2003 and 2009, for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Wolves vs Man United: Paul Pogba’s controversial tackle on Ruben Neves a ‘leg-breaker’, says Graeme Souness

Paul Pogba’s tackle on Ruben Neves in the build-up to Manchester United’s winning goal against Wolves was a potential “leg-breaker”, according to Graeme Souness. Mason Greenwood’s late strike earned United a 1-0 win at Molineux but only after the hosts had missed several clear chances to win the match themselves. In the build-up to the goal, Pogba and Neves went in for a 50-50 on the outside of the Wolves box following a heavy touch from the United midfielder. Neves went to ground following a delayed reaction while United played the ball wide to Greenwood, who slammed a shot past...
Premier Leaguehawaiitelegraph.com

Juventus confirm Cristiano Ronaldo return to Man United

Turin [Italy], August 31 (ANI): Juventus on Tuesday officially bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo as the Serie A club confirmed a EUR23 million (Pound 20m//$27m) deal with Manchester United for the transfer of the Portuguese striker. Manchester United will pay a fee of EUR15m (Pound 13/$18m) over the course of...

