BUTTE COUNTY (AP/CBS13) — The latest on the Dixie Fire impacting Butte, Plumas, and Lassen counties: Containment remains at 55 percent with 885,954 acres burned as of Saturday morning. Overnight, the fire activity in the west zone of the fire was limited to lower intensity ground fire, according to a report from firefighters with the Plumas National Forest. Additionally, heavy material continued to smolder and consume itself, in part because of the limited humidity recovery in the mid and higher elevations. Today, the inversion is expected to begin to set in, keeping more smoke in the fire area. Interior islands will continue to burn...