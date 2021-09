Dana White has responded to Jake Paul‘s prediction that he will wind up knocking him out at some point. Tonight, Jake Paul will participate in one of the most anticipated combat sports of the year and the biggest fight of his young career when he faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Having a task directly in front of him hasn’t stopped Paul from overlooking his opponent and considering future projects and opponents, however. There was one particular name that Paul envisioned knocking out in quite the unsanctioned affair when he said that his feud with Dana White would end with him knocking White unconscious.