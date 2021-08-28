There’s A Tea Shop In Idaho Where You Can Choose From Dozens Of Tasty Teas

Who said tea was only for Brits? It’s always tea time at this tea shop in Idaho that specializes in all varieties of this classic beverage. Whether you prefer black or white or herbal, this place is bound to have all of your favorites. Not exactly sure what you’re looking for? Explore to your heart’s content to find the flavor that’s perfect for you! Take a look:

Bringing you flavorful teas from all around the world, Exploring Tea is an awesome little tea shop in Meridian, Idaho. If you've got a taste for tea, you've definitely come to the right place.

Exploring Tea is a family-owned and operated business that's your one-stop shop for everything tea-related. Whether you're on the hunt for loose leaf tea, boxes of tea, or tea accessories, this shop is bound to have it.

Passionate about sharing the health benefits of high-quality tea with the community, there's really nothing else like Exploring Tea in the area. They only sell teas that they've personally tried, so don't be afraid to ask questions about the different varieties and what they're like!

They even have sniffing stations so you can take a whiff of each variety. Exploring Tea takes their name to heart, as they are passionate about helping you explore the different varieties.

If you have the time, you can sit for a spell and enjoy a cup or pot of freshly-brewed tea. All of the teas in the shop are available to drink on-site or to-go.

Can't get enough of this store's wonderful variety? Consider signing up for the Tea Journey Subscription, in which you'll receive three selections of teas every month shipped to your door. You can sign up for a 3-month, 6-month, or 12-month subscription, and you can even gift a subscription to a tea lover in your life.

Exploring Tea is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit their website to get a look at the store's selection, sign up for their newsletter, or make an online purchase.

Address: Exploring Tea & More, 3015 W McMillan Rd, Meridian, ID 83646, USA