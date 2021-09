James Wiseman will be an ultimate game-changer for the Golden State Warriors in 2021-22. Heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, it’s no surprise that there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding the Golden State Warriors. Especially with how Stephen Curry looked as he returned from injury last season, the assumption is that when this team is fully healthy they will have a chance to be a problem (if not a full-blown contender) in the Western Conference.