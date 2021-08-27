Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry, OK

Robert Duane Graves

pdjnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Duane Graves, age 84, of Perry, Oklahoma passed away 25 August 2021 in Oklahoma City. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 at 10 AM at First Baptist Church in Perry, Oklahoma with Mike Dvorak and Allen Dunn officiating. Those unable to attend the ceremony may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website (www.troutfuneralhome.com) and click on the livestream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 9:45AM. Robert will be laid to rest at Grace Hill Cemetery following the service.

www.pdjnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, OK
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Sperry, OK
State
Illinois State
Perry, OK
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Graves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Bowling#Golf#First Baptist Church#The Trout Funeral Home#The United States Army#Special Administrative#The State Air Defense#Medical Platoon#Battalion Personnel Staff#The Perry Daily Journal#Little League#The Perry American Legion#Broken Arrow#Hodge#Tryton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Thailand
Country
Japan
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
Reuters

Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Six Palestinian militants broke out of a high-security Israeli prison on Monday in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a grave incident. Israeli police and the military had started a search after the escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Five of the fugitives belong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy