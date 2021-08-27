Robert Duane Graves, age 84, of Perry, Oklahoma passed away 25 August 2021 in Oklahoma City. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 at 10 AM at First Baptist Church in Perry, Oklahoma with Mike Dvorak and Allen Dunn officiating. Those unable to attend the ceremony may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website (www.troutfuneralhome.com) and click on the livestream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 9:45AM. Robert will be laid to rest at Grace Hill Cemetery following the service.