These members of our community went above and beyond to be a good neighbor this year doing good things like bringing meals to people who were in need, helping out our seniors, organizing a block party, creating a puzzle lending library, planting a community herb garden, organizing a large community-building event, supporting our teachers and students, and in many other ways. To all of them, we thank you for making Shorewood more kind, more caring, more welcoming, and more inclusive for neighbors of all ages and backgrounds. If you know someone else who deserves recognition, please look for the 2022 nomination information early next summer.