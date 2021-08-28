Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NES Chronicles ‘Super Mario Bros.’

By Staff
thesfnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—America it was the video game that changed the world of video games as we know it. It was released in 1985, it was the game that came with the Nintendo gaming system. It is the classic and fan favorite till this day, “Super Mario Bros.” Now, I know what some of you might be thinking, why would you wait till now to discuss this iconic game? Well, sometimes you need to save the best for last people and this game is indeed top tier in my opinion.

www.thesfnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Mario World#Nes#Super Mario Bros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

My Nintendo adds LEGO Super Mario keychain in North America

My Nintendo has added in a brand new keychain as a way of promoting the LEGO Super Mario product line. If interested, you can claim it here. It’ll set you back 400 Platinum Points. It turns out that this is actually just half of the equation. In the same style...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Learn about the history of Super Mario 64’s 16 Star world records

Summoning Salt is back with a new video, this time focusing on speedrunning favorite Super Mario 64 and the game’s history of the 16 star world records. If you’ve ever wondered how the speedrunning records were able to drop in runtime and number of stars necessary to beat the game in such significant increments, this is the perfect rehash for you. As always, the tricks that runners have learned and mastered over the years are pretty incredible, and having some of the best mentioned in the video below really make the whole summary worth the watch.
Video Gameswccftech.com

You Can Now Play the Iconic ‘Super Mario 64’ On Your iPhone or Mac’s Browser

You now have the option available to play the nostalgic Super Mario 64 on your iPhone, iPad, any other device. You read that correctly, you can play the Nintendo's iconic Super Mario 64 inside your iOS or Android browser. However, we are not sure how long would it take Nintendo to take the game down but as long as it is here, you should check it out.
MoviesNintendo Life

Super Mario Bros. Movie Might Be Directed By The Teen Titans Go! Creators

As you might recall, Illumination - the company behind Despicable Me - is bringing a Super Mario animated movie to the big screen in 2022. It will be co-produced by Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination's CEO Chris Meledandri. Now in a new update, there's a rumour the Super Mario movie...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to play Super Mario 64 on Xbox

Super Mario 64 is one of the most fun and influential video games ever. We absolutely love it still and get hit with nostalgia every time we see Mario’s big head pop up on our screen. However, up until now, you would need a Nintendo console or a PC emulating the game to enjoy it. After the most recent update to Microsoft’s Edge browser, though, you can easily access the game and all its glory on your Xbox. It doesn’t matter if you are on Xbox One or one of the Series consoles; you can play it. Here is how.
Video Gamesthebrag.com

Mamma Mia! We’re giving away a huge LEGO Super Mario prize pack

We’re giving away a massive LEGO Super Mario prize pack, including the brand new Luigi Starter Kit that’ll delight your inner child. If there’s one fact we’ll champion until the end of time it’s that you’re never too old to enjoy LEGO. So when Nintendo announced they were collaborating with the Danish brick masters, we ran to our nearest coin block to grab a set of our own.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Bigmouthed Mayhem underway in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Those of you looking for a challenge in the sublime Super Smash Bros Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch system should check out the latest in-game event taking place right now. The new event is titled Bigmouthed Mayhem and runs until this Monday. The Bigmouthed Mayhem sees you take on characters with big chompy mouths via the Spirit Board. If you manage to defeat the ones heading your way then you will earn yourself some delicious Snacks.
Video GamesDigital Trends

That $2 million Super Mario Bros. auction may have been rigged

Complete-in-box retro games have been in the news a lot lately due to their sale prices rising. The most famous recent example of this phenomenon is a copy of Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System selling for $2 million. In a video investigation, journalist Karl Jobst claims that the grading company, Wata Games, and the auction company, Heritage Auctions, behind these sales are the ones artificially raising the value.
Tennisnintendoeverything.com

Mario Golf Aces was considered as a name for Mario Golf: Super Rush

Nintendo Dream recently conducted an interview with some of the lead staff involved with the development of Mario Golf: Super Rush and shared some interesting news. Camelot’s Hiroyuki Takahashi (producer) and Shugo Takahashi (director), along with Nintendo’s Shinya Saito (producer) and Tomohiro Yamamura (director) gave readers a peak behind the development curtain by talking through their experiences making the game.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

No More Heroes 3 spirit event begins 27th August in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

On 3rd October of last year, the Mr. Sakurai Presents “Steve & Alex” presentation broke a lot of hopeful hearts when Travis Touchdown from the No More Heroes series was revealed as a Mii costume for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Luckily for fans, it seems as though Nintendo isn’t finished with representation, as a Spirit Board event based on No More Heroes 3 has been announced for 27th August, the same day as the launch of the anticipated threequel. Three spirits will be included in the five day long in-game event; Jess Baptiste VI, Full Armor Travis, and of course, Travis Touchdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy