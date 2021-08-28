NES Chronicles ‘Super Mario Bros.’

Super Mario 64 is one of the most fun and influential video games ever. We absolutely love it still and get hit with nostalgia every time we see Mario’s big head pop up on our screen. However, up until now, you would need a Nintendo console or a PC emulating the game to enjoy it. After the most recent update to Microsoft’s Edge browser, though, you can easily access the game and all its glory on your Xbox. It doesn’t matter if you are on Xbox One or one of the Series consoles; you can play it. Here is how.