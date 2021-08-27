Senior Citizens and friends reunite at old-fashioned picnic and games fundraiser
After the long season of isolation due to COVID-19, the senior citizens and folks all ages gathered August 12 for the annual Senior Citizens Picnic fundraiser. Corky McCroskey grilled hot dogs and hamburgers. There were plenty of other tasty dishes in the chow-line, including delicious home-made desserts. But the best of all was the friendly camaraderie among the Morrison citizens. Friendships…www.pdjnews.com
