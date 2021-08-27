Augusta Marie Chappell, 84, of Guthrie, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021. She was born on June 30, 1937 to Felix and Florence Bussard. She married young to Frank Oldenburg and her four children were born from that marriage. The family lived on a farm and she would work from early morning until late at night, but it never stopped her from caring for her family. She strived not only to care for her four children but cared for many foster children and other children that needed love and attention. Our home was always spilling over with friends and relatives that she always shared her generosity and love. As years went by, her children married and added many grandchildren that she loved and supported by attending all the many events that they took part in.