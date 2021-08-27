Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guthrie, OK

Augusta Marie Chappell

pdjnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugusta Marie Chappell, 84, of Guthrie, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021. She was born on June 30, 1937 to Felix and Florence Bussard. She married young to Frank Oldenburg and her four children were born from that marriage. The family lived on a farm and she would work from early morning until late at night, but it never stopped her from caring for her family. She strived not only to care for her four children but cared for many foster children and other children that needed love and attention. Our home was always spilling over with friends and relatives that she always shared her generosity and love. As years went by, her children married and added many grandchildren that she loved and supported by attending all the many events that they took part in.

www.pdjnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
City
Kingfisher, OK
Guthrie, OK
Obituaries
State
Oklahoma State
City
Sapulpa, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Ditch Witch#High School#Community Church#Bluegrass Festivals#Fiddle Shop#Smith Gallo Funeral Home#Willow Creek Nursing Home#Trinity Episcopal Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
Posted by
Reuters

Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise formation of government 'soon'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, declaring that it completed the Islamist group's takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon. Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in coronavirus dispute

SAO PAULO (AP) — A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended amid chaotic scenes after local health officials walked onto the pitch on Sunday in a bid to remove three players who didn’t comply with coronavirus restrictions. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
NBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
Reuters

Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Six Palestinian militants broke out of a high-security Israeli prison on Monday in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a grave incident. Israeli police and the military had started a search after the escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Five of the fugitives belong...
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court's abortion ruling amplifies progressives' call for reform

The Supreme Court's refusal to block a Texas law that would effectively ban most abortions has incensed progressives and provided new fuel to calls to reform the court. For critics of the court, this week's news has heightened concern that Roe v. Wade is increasingly threatened by the conservative majority.

Comments / 0

Community Policy