The relationship between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers is reportedly on the rocks, but should the Detroit Pistons be interested in a trade?. Traditionally, the Pistons have gotten their stars through the draft and trades, as Detroit is not a top-tier free agent destination. It’s not easy to get an All-NBA, All-Defensive talent who is only 25-years-old, so the Pistons are either going to have to wait for Cade Cunningham to become a superstar, or look to trade for an unhappy star.